Take to Task

Local
By John Thompson, For the AJC
36 minutes ago

Item: Atlanta (DeKalb)

Maxwell Eldex has an issue with a pothole in DeKalb County. The pothole left Eldex frustrated and with an expensive repair bill.

“Because of hitting that pothole near 2533 Henderson Mill Road, I had to replace two tires and one wheel, costing me over $1,100. That pothole and many others on Henderson Mill Road have been there for months. Can you please help get them repaired?” Eldex asked.

We sent the issue to DeKalb County to see if the problem could be remedied.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s getting it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov

Update: Atlanta (Fulton)

In September, we told you about an issue near Whole Foods.

“I was walking alongside Whole Foods parking garage when I saw two small children in a car alone. I wasn’t watching my steps and I hit this obstacle in the sidewalk. I went flying through the air, and a lady driving by actually stopped and asked if I was okay. Being in shock, blood coming from both knees, feet and hands, I struggled to get back to my apartment lobby,” Karon Cook said.

We heard back from the city. The issue has been transferred to watershed management because it involves a water meter cover. That department would work on getting the situation resolved.

Days on the list: 104

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta DOT Public Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov

About the Author

John Thompson
