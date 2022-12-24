Take to Task

Who’s getting it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov

Update: Atlanta (Fulton)

In September, we told you about an issue near Whole Foods.

“I was walking alongside Whole Foods parking garage when I saw two small children in a car alone. I wasn’t watching my steps and I hit this obstacle in the sidewalk. I went flying through the air, and a lady driving by actually stopped and asked if I was okay. Being in shock, blood coming from both knees, feet and hands, I struggled to get back to my apartment lobby,” Karon Cook said.

We heard back from the city. The issue has been transferred to watershed management because it involves a water meter cover. That department would work on getting the situation resolved.

Days on the list: 104

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta DOT Public Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov