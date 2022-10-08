Take to Task

Item: Decatur (DeKalb)
Tom Peterman is anxious over a dead tree.
“Every few months the AJC reports on someone who was killed by a falling tree. I usually attribute it to bad luck. In this case, death is preventable if you can get this tree removed before it falls on someone. My reports to the DOT website have gone nowhere. The dead tree will fall on LaVista Road near Amanda Circle. This is near my house so the life you save may be my own,” wrote Peterman.
We contacted the DOT, who determined it was not in the right of way. DOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said the department would contact the property owner.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s getting it fixed: DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov
Update: Atlanta (Fulton)
In July, we told you about David Husack’s issue with an active part of the interstate.
“This section of road has been in need of repaving for as long as I can remember. And what is so unusual is that it is such a busy traffic piece of I-85 to I-285 that you wonder who is asleep at the wheel,” Husack wrote.
He said the area is where I-85 northbound exits to 1-285 northbound and eastbound on the southside near the airport.
“This stretch of road gets so much truck traffic. The road is ‘rough,’ and it has potholes. It’s also scary. Trucks and cars are switching lanes. It really needs paving, fixing holes, and new lanes painted with better signage.
“It’s dangerous,” Husack said.
We sent the issue back to the DOT, who said the project is included in the repaving project and would let us know the schedule.
Days on the list: 82
Who’s getting it fixed: DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov
About the Author
Credit: Jose Luis Magana, AP