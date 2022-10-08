Take to Task

Who’s getting it fixed: DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov

Update: Atlanta (Fulton)

In July, we told you about David Husack’s issue with an active part of the interstate.

“This section of road has been in need of repaving for as long as I can remember. And what is so unusual is that it is such a busy traffic piece of I-85 to I-285 that you wonder who is asleep at the wheel,” Husack wrote.

He said the area is where I-85 northbound exits to 1-285 northbound and eastbound on the southside near the airport.

“This stretch of road gets so much truck traffic. The road is ‘rough,’ and it has potholes. It’s also scary. Trucks and cars are switching lanes. It really needs paving, fixing holes, and new lanes painted with better signage.

“It’s dangerous,” Husack said.

We sent the issue back to the DOT, who said the project is included in the repaving project and would let us know the schedule.

Days on the list: 82

Who’s getting it fixed: DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov