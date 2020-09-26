Take to Task

Item: Jonesboro (Clayton)
Dan Greenway sent us one of the more unusual issues we have encountered writing this column.
“This guy doesn’t care about air quality and burns all the time. l have contacted 911 as have my neighbors. We are in the city limits of Jonesboro” Greenway said.
According to the Georgia EPD, the open burning ban runs from May 1 through Sept. 30.
“The ban prohibits citizens and businesses from burning yard and land-clearing debris during the summer ozone season, which runs from May 1 through Sept. 30. This is in addition to the rule that prohibits the burning of household garbage. Burning household garbage is never allowed anywhere in Georgia,” said the EPD.
We sent the issue to the city of Jonesboro and will let you know when we get a response.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s getting it fixed: City Manager Ricky Clark Jr., rclark@jonesboroga.com
Item: Atlanta (Fulton)
Joe Palladi is concerned over burned-out lights in the city of Atlanta.
“Most lighting in the city of Atlanta is lease lighting where they rent the street lights, the energy to run them, and the maintenance of the applicable systems. So, where are the Atlanta employees and Georgia Power response to fixing the systems? The city is paying their rent, where is the service? Add Cleveland Avenue, especially near the Browns Mill Golf Course and neighborhood aquatic center to the list,” he wrote.
Lighting issues have been a common issue that we have encountered. Many times, the concerns are about interstate lighting, but this time a resident is concerned about lighting in the city.
We sent his issue to the city and will let you know when it is fixed.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov.