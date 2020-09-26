Take to Task

We sent the issue to the city of Jonesboro and will let you know when we get a response.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s getting it fixed: City Manager Ricky Clark Jr., rclark@jonesboroga.com

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

Joe Palladi is concerned over burned-out lights in the city of Atlanta.

“Most lighting in the city of Atlanta is lease lighting where they rent the street lights, the energy to run them, and the maintenance of the applicable systems. So, where are the Atlanta employees and Georgia Power response to fixing the systems? The city is paying their rent, where is the service? Add Cleveland Avenue, especially near the Browns Mill Golf Course and neighborhood aquatic center to the list,” he wrote.

Lighting issues have been a common issue that we have encountered. Many times, the concerns are about interstate lighting, but this time a resident is concerned about lighting in the city.

We sent his issue to the city and will let you know when it is fixed.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov.