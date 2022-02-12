She said her follow-up inquiries landed with a thud into a black hole and curled into a fetal position in the corner.

“When the state of Georgia authorized my firstborn to independently control 4,000 pounds of steel, the lack of a left turn signal took on a new urgency. So now I’m back to you, Mr. Take to Task.”

Chapin said she remains bewildered as to why this is so complicated. For example, she said there is a left turn lane accompanied by its very own traffic light.

“To complete this picture, the traffic light just needs its own left turn signal. Not even a long one ... just enough to allow a few cars to turn left onto The By Way. In conclusion, I’d be eternally grateful for any help you can provide as I continue to leave nightly offerings for the Left Turn Signal Fairy.”

Days on the list: >800

Who’s looking into it: DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov