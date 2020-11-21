Take to Task

Fixed: Senoia (Coweta)
Late last year, we told you about an upset resident in Coweta County. At the end of the year, officials placed signs at the intersection of Ga. Highway 16 and Pylant Street in Senoia. We heard from a concerned commuter who asked what kind of construction was going on at the corner.
The project, funded by the city and the state, would correct the 38-degree angle intersection with the highway to a 90-degree angle. In their report, DOT officials said the project would also enhance pedestrian activity by installing a sidewalk along Pylant Street and providing a pedestrian connection to the city’s park trailhead.
For years, the city’s residents traversed a dangerous intersection to get to Hwy. 16. The old intersection was the site of several collisions and also caused mass confusion for visitors to the eastern Coweta city.
The resident sent us a photo of the completed work.
Days on the list: 270
Who got it fixed: Senoia City Manager Harold Simmons, hsimmons@senoia.com
Update: Atlanta (DeKalb)
In August, Melanie Watson contacted us with one of the most unusual requests we’ve had in nearly 10 years of doing this column.
"I would like to see if I can get your assistance with DeKalb County roads and drainage. I have called them for eight months regarding waste and logs piling up in Henderson Mill Creek, in a culvert near my house.
We sent the issue back to DeKalb County and will let you know when it is fixed.
Days on the list: 88
Who’s getting it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov