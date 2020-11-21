Take to Task

Late last year, we told you about an upset resident in Coweta County. At the end of the year, officials placed signs at the intersection of Ga. Highway 16 and Pylant Street in Senoia. We heard from a concerned commuter who asked what kind of construction was going on at the corner.

The project, funded by the city and the state, would correct the 38-degree angle intersection with the highway to a 90-degree angle. In their report, DOT officials said the project would also enhance pedestrian activity by installing a sidewalk along Pylant Street and providing a pedestrian connection to the city’s park trailhead.