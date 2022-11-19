Take to Task

Days on the list: 2

Who got it fixed: Sandy Springs Eden Freeman, EFreeman@SandySpringsga.gov

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

Bo Wagner has an issue with lighting.

“Quite often as I leave work, I need to go north on Ga. 400. There is always a slowdown right at the Lenox Road exit underneath the Atlanta Financial Center. I’m not sure what the delay is most times, but I would suggest it’d be wise to fix the lights in the tunnel so people are not surprised,” Wagner wrote.

We heard back from the Department of Transportation.

“GDOT and Georgia Power are working jointly on the lighting repair assessment/cost for the GA 400 Financial Center Tunnel, which includes upgrading to LED Lighting. This is not a typical maintenance” of the lights but requires a relocation of parts of the lighting system infrastructure for optimal service. The existing system is old and in need of complete upgrade,” wrote DOT spokesman Natalie Dale.

Dale said once the review of the cost and the signing of agreements, the department will look at approximately six months of repairs. The goal is to have the system upgrade completed by next summer, she added.

DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov