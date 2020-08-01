Take to Task

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Communications Director Heather Sawyer, heather.sawyer@gwinnettcounty.com

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

Sylvia Baird has an issue on one of the busiest stretches of highway in the region, Interstate 285. The road serves as an alternative to interstates in the city, but in recent years, the road has become the bane of many drivers because of the deteriorating conditions.

"When I am passing the airport on I-285 West, and the road climbs upward, it is dangerous. The striping is so faded you can no longer see it. When it rains, it creates a hazard even more. Hope you will do something about it," she wrote.

We sent the issue to the Department of Transportation and will let you know when the item is resolved.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov

