Item: Lilburn (Gwinnett)
The most popular request is to find a solution to many of the potholes in the region.
Scott Danos wants something done about a hazardous pothole in Lilburn.
"There is a dangerous pothole on Arcado Road on the northbound lane between Killian Hill Road and Hokes Place in Lilburn. This road hazard is especially dangerous because it is on the downslope of a small hill, and drivers cannot see it from afar. If a wheel catches the pothole, the steering wheel will be forced to veer to the right, due to the road incline. This creates a hazardous situation with the potential of a roll-over risk to unprepared drivers." he wrote.
We sent the issue to the county and will keep you updated on the problem.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s looking into it: Communications Director Heather Sawyer, heather.sawyer@gwinnettcounty.com
Item: Atlanta (Fulton)
Sylvia Baird has an issue on one of the busiest stretches of highway in the region, Interstate 285. The road serves as an alternative to interstates in the city, but in recent years, the road has become the bane of many drivers because of the deteriorating conditions.
"When I am passing the airport on I-285 West, and the road climbs upward, it is dangerous. The striping is so faded you can no longer see it. When it rains, it creates a hazard even more. Hope you will do something about it," she wrote.
We sent the issue to the Department of Transportation and will let you know when the item is resolved.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s looking into it: DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov
ONLY IN THE AJC / TAKE TO TASK