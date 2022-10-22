Take to Task

ajc logo
By John Thompson, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

It’s the season of concern over dead trees.

Lyn Billings sent the latest example of a tree that could cause problems.

“This half dead tree at 974 North Highland Ave. is wrapped around cable lines. When it falls over, all those lines will come down with it. Georgia Power came out, but said it doesn’t affect their lines,” Billings wrote.

We sent the issue to the city, who said they would send the city’s arborist to look at the situation.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta Public and Media Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov.

Update: Atlanta (Fulton)

In August, we told you about Andrew Immerman’s issue with a sidewalk in downtown Atlanta.

“I have been attending the Catholic Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Atlanta. For these past six years the sidewalk on MLK Boulevard between Central and Courtland and in front of the Underground Atlanta parking entrance has been in disrepair. Those attending services park in that parking garage have to cross this section of the sidewalk. Many of those, including myself, are elderly. I fear that one of these days someone will fall especially when it rains and water accumulates in this area. I would love if someone looked into this,” wrote Immerman.

We sent the issue back to the city, who said they would work to get an update on the subject.

Days on the list: 83

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta Public and Media Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov.

