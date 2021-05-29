Take to Task

Days on the list: 271

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov.

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

In July, we told you about Pearlann Horowitz’s significant issues with potholes stretching throughout the city.

“The entire street of West Paces Ferry Road from Piedmont to Northside is full of potholes.

It’s almost impossible not to hit one while driving down West Paces Ferry and damage your car,” she wrote.

We sent the issue back to the city and will keep you updated.

