Take to Task

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)
As the year moves toward the end of the first half of 2021, we thought we would try and update some unresolved issues during the last 12 months. It’s no surprise that the issues center on potholes and manhole covers.
In September, Clay Edwards told us about a concerning pothole in the heart of Buckhead
“About 100 feet east of the intersection of Wyngate and West Wesley Road, on West Wesley Road, in the Buckhead area is a sunken manhole that cars run across every day. It jars the houses nearby and makes a tremendous explosive noise, especially when a truck runs across it. It has existed for years. Can you please raise that manhole so that it is flush with the asphalt?” Edwards asked.
We sent the issue back to the city and will let you know when it finally gets fixed.
Days on the list: 271
Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov.
In July, we told you about Pearlann Horowitz’s significant issues with potholes stretching throughout the city.
“The entire street of West Paces Ferry Road from Piedmont to Northside is full of potholes.
It’s almost impossible not to hit one while driving down West Paces Ferry and damage your car,” she wrote.
We sent the issue back to the city and will keep you updated.
Days on the list: 302
