Take to Task

On Dec. 1, Walden reported it to the watershed management and told them the cover needed fixing right away so it fits properly.

“I called again Dec. 3, and also reported a second water meter with a loose cover at 5308 Northland Drive; I was assured they would be fixed within 48 hours. It is five weeks later and neither water meter has been fixed. I wouldn’t want this to happen to anyone else. There is a constant stream of pedestrians walking along Northland Drive.”

She called her Sandy Springs city council representative but said the issue was under the control of Atlanta.

Walden said last week the issue had been fixed and thanked us for staying on top of the item.

Days on the list: 91

Who’s looking into it: Media Relations, dwmmediainquiries@attlantaga.gov