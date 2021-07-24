Take to Task

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)
This week, we focus on items that we reported earlier this year but still remain unresolved. Sometimes it just takes a friendly reminder to get the issue fixed.
Lynn Barr is tired of manhole covers. Covers, grates, and potholes are some popular complaints from frustrated readers.
“Can you please get the huge uneven grates and manhole covers in front of Willie’s Restaurant and entrance to Piedmont Park at 14th and Piedmont Road level with the asphalt.? They were circled with white paint several months ago but need to be leveled,” she wrote.
We sent her issue to the city and will see if the issue can finally be fixed and resolved.
Days on the list: 179
Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov.
Update: Atlanta (DeKalb)
In August 2020, Melanie Watson contacted us with one of the most unusual requests we’ve had in nearly 10 years of doing this column.
“I would like to see if I can get your assistance with DeKalb County Roads and Drainage. I have called them for eight months regarding waste and logs piling up in Henderson Mill Creek, in a culvert near my house,” Watson said.
The issue has caused Watson consternation for her family for nearly the last year, and she would love to see if the issue can be fixed.
We sent the issue back to DeKalb County and will let you know when county officials rectify the issue.
Days on the list: 208
Who’s getting it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov