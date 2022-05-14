Take to Task

Update: Atlanta (Fulton)
In April, we told you about a reader’s problem with a city sidewalk.
“The attached photo is of the hazardous sidewalk and broken pedestrian walk signs at the corner of Northside Drive and Marietta Street. This corner is a heavily used pedestrian traffic area, due to its location near Georgia Tech, and numerous apartments in the area, including student housing. These conditions have existed for at least four years, as a likely result of fiber optic cable contractors that do not return the city of Atlanta’s infrastructure to its original condition. I hope you can help get this repaired,” the reader wrote.
We heard last week the city has identified the issue and working on scheduling the repairs.
Days on the list: 21
Who’s looking into it: Atlanta DOT Public Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov
Item: Peachtree City (Fayette County)
We heard from a reader who wants to know if there is a timeline to fix the city’s busy intersection of Ga. Highways 54 and 74 in Peachtree City. The intersection has been the bane of commuters in Fayette and Coweta commuters.
We sent the issue to Peachtree City and got a quick response.
“The last update I received is GDOT was going to start advertising in December of this year. Based on this, I would expect work to start in the spring,” said City Manager Bernie McMullen.
Days on the list:2
Who’s looking into it: Peachtree City Manager Bernie McMullen, bccmullen@peachtree-city.org.
