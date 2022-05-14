Take to Task

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta DOT Public Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov

Item: Peachtree City (Fayette County)

We heard from a reader who wants to know if there is a timeline to fix the city’s busy intersection of Ga. Highways 54 and 74 in Peachtree City. The intersection has been the bane of commuters in Fayette and Coweta commuters.

We sent the issue to Peachtree City and got a quick response.

“The last update I received is GDOT was going to start advertising in December of this year. Based on this, I would expect work to start in the spring,” said City Manager Bernie McMullen.

Days on the list:2

Who’s looking into it: Peachtree City Manager Bernie McMullen, bccmullen@peachtree-city.org.