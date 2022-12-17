Take to Task

We sent the issue to the city and got an immediate response.

“We are looking further into this matter. When our staff met onsite a while back, we let the HOA Board know that the issue is a private property issue as the city only maintains structures within the right of way with the approval of the Final Plat in 1991,” said Fayetteville City Manager Ray Gibson.

Gibson said the city is doing a rate study to see if there is a possibility of expanding stormwater repairs to high-priority projects that are outside the right of way.

“This particular project would be on the list of high priorities if the city decided to repair private systems. Once we receive the rate study, council will decide on the direction they want to go regarding overall stormwater repairs. In the meantime, I am seeing if there is a temporary fix to address the safety concerns brought up by Mr. Lachmayr,” said Gibson.

Who’s looking into it: Fayetteville City Manager Ray Gibson, rgibson@fayetteville-ga.gov