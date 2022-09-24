Take to Task

ajc logo
By John Thompson, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Item: Atlanta (Cobb)

M.L. Johnson is frustrated with the post office.

“On a regular basis, the Akers Mill Post Office is not open during published Saturday hours - not only inconveniencing customers for using the post office’s services - but in my, and many others, cases prohibiting paying customers access to their post office boxes to pick up their mail,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson said a sign said customers would have access to their post office boxes, but both doors were locked.

“I will have to go another week without picking up my mail. And who knows if the doors will also be locked next week,” Johnson added.

We got a response from the post office.

“The Postal Service appreciates its customers and always strives to provide the best possible service. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by our customers served by the Akers Mills office in Atlanta, GA. The local management team has taken immediate steps to ensure the facility is operational during posted business hours. Every effort is being made to provide high quality service to our customers. We appreciate their patience,” said USPS Spokesperson, Georgia District Debra. Jean Fetterly.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: USPS Spokesperson, Georgia District Debra. Jean Fetterly, debbie.j.fetterly@usps.gov

Item: Vinings (Cobb)

Nancy Sudden has an issue with a fence.

“There has been a fence blocking the sidewalk on Paces Ferry Road in Vinings for over a year. The realtor for this vacant property has been unresponsive to emails and voice messages about moving the orange metal brackets holding this fence off the sidewalk. Cobb County code enforcement says the fence appears to be located on private property. Their representative said he would investigate a possible public safety violation but the county has done nothing and never followed up with me,” she wrote.

We received a quick response from Cobb County.

“DOT went out there, and they have determined part of the fence is on the right of way. The property owner’s attorney has been notified and sent a notice of violation for obstruction of the right of way. The attorney promised to notify the property owner and have it taken care of. We will see, but hopefully, this fence will soon be moved,” Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt wrote.

Days on the list:1

Who’s looking into it: Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt, Ross.Cavitt@cobbcounty.org

John Thompson
