Take to Task

We sent the item to DeKalb County and will keep you updated.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s getting it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov

Update: Atlanta (Fulton)

In January, Fred Sheats told us about a flooding issue.

The issue is at North Broadland and Broadland Road, and Sheats believes the city is partially at fault.

“The city accelerated the rate that stormwater flowed into this tributary of Nancy Creek without taking into account the downstream consequences. Contributing factors include the city permitting approximately 50 new/larger homes upstream from Hillside Drive, and the city not enforcing tree clearing along the creek bed,” Sheets wrote.

We got an update last week from the city’s Department of Watershed Management.

“DWM officials met with Mr. Sheats on January 5, 2022, and attended a community meeting on March 15, 2022, where Mr. Sheats was also in attendance. The initial concern was a sinkhole upstream of Hillside Drive had been resolved.

The department spokesman also said the department is analyzing the conditions through hydrological modeling.

“This simulates rainfall runoff flow to predict the extent of creek and river water levels and flooding, and to test ways to reduce the flooding. Once the hydrological modeling is complete, the design phase will begin, followed by construction,” wrote the spokesman.

Days on the list: 150

Who’s getting it fixed: Media relations at the Department of Watershed Management.