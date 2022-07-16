Take to Task

It’s dangerous,” Husack said.

We sent it to the DOT and got a quick response.

“We are looking into the resurfacing schedule for this section. I hope to have something to you by early next week,” wrote DOT spokesman Natalie Dale.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s getting it fixed: DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

Craig Collins is concerned with the state of several roads in Atlanta.

“Chester Ave is another main artery into the community connecting Memorial Drive to Wylie St. Here is a photo taken July 3 that shows the street cracking to pressure,” Collins wrote.

We got a response back from the city.

“Thank you for contacting ATLDOT. This location will be provided to our transportation team for inspection, to determine the next steps related to repairs. Your patience is appreciated during this process.,” wrote Atlanta DOT Public and Media Relations Manager Michael Frierson.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta DOT Public and Media Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov