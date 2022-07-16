Take to Task

ajc logo
Craig Collins wants this road fixed.

Craig Collins wants this road fixed.

By John Thompson, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

David Husack has an issue with a busy part of the interstate.

“This section of road has been in need of repaving for as long as I can remember. And what is so unusual is that it is such a busy traffic piece of I-85 to I-285 that you wonder who is asleep at the wheel,” Husack wrote.

He said the area is where I-85 northbound exits to 1-285 northbound and eastbound on the southside near the airport.

“This stretch of road gets so much truck traffic. The road is ‘rough,’ and it has potholes. It’s also scary. Trucks and cars are switching lanes. If you are going northbound to I-285, the lane narrows down from two to one lane in a second, merging onto I-285. It really needs paving, fixing holes, and new lanes painted with better signage.

It’s dangerous,” Husack said.

We sent it to the DOT and got a quick response.

“We are looking into the resurfacing schedule for this section. I hope to have something to you by early next week,” wrote DOT spokesman Natalie Dale.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s getting it fixed: DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

Craig Collins is concerned with the state of several roads in Atlanta.

“Chester Ave is another main artery into the community connecting Memorial Drive to Wylie St. Here is a photo taken July 3 that shows the street cracking to pressure,” Collins wrote.

We got a response back from the city.

“Thank you for contacting ATLDOT. This location will be provided to our transportation team for inspection, to determine the next steps related to repairs. Your patience is appreciated during this process.,” wrote Atlanta DOT Public and Media Relations Manager Michael Frierson.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta DOT Public and Media Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov

About the Author

John Thompson
