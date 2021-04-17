Take to Task

“The ban prohibits citizens and businesses from burning yard and land-clearing debris during the summer ozone season, which runs from May 1 through September 30. This is in addition to the rule that prohibits the burning of household garbage. Burning household garbage is never allowed anywhere in Georgia,” said the EPD.

We sent the issue to the city to see if this situation can be resolved.

Days on the list: 182

Who’s getting it fixed: City Manager Ricky Clark Jr., rclark@jonesboroga.com

Item: Jonesboro (Clayton)

R.C. Boyd was upset over a clogged state highway.

“Most people who travel Highway 54 from Tara Boulevard from Jonesboro to Fayetteville will agree that the much-needed expansion to four lanes is way overdue and thankfully is well underway, but still has a long way to go. In the meantime, there is one really aggravating intersection that causes massive backups every day during the morning and evening rush hours. This is the traffic signal at Thomas Road,” Boyd wrote.

Boyd said the light is on a timer rather than a sensor system and stops traffic on Highway 54 far longer than necessary, giving more time than is needed for the Thomas Road traffic to enter Highway 54.

“The volume on 54 is probably eight to 10 times that of Thomas Road, and even at 4:30 a.m. with no one on Thomas Road, traffic is held on 54 for a full cycle. The timers have worked in the past but not recently, and this really needs to be fixed,” Boyd concluded.

We sent Boyd’s issue to the state and will keep you updated.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov