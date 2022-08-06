ajc logo
Take to Task

Ron Kurtz wants better service options at the Alpharetta post office.

Local
By John Thompson, For the AJC
6 minutes ago

Fixed: Roswell (Fulton)

Last week, we told you about a reader’s issue with a neighborhood in Roswell.

The reader talked about the entrance to his neighborhood Nesbit Lakes.

“This road condition isn’t isolated. Our neighborhood is 30 years old; we’ve been here over 29. The city of Roswell finally broke down about two years ago and paved some of the smaller cul de sacs but not the main road that is almost two miles long. Then they stopped,” the reader wrote.

We learned from city officials the issue is resolved.

Days on the list: 5

Who got it fixed: Roswell’s Transportation Department, transportationadmins@roswellgov.com

Issue: Alpharetta (Fulton)

Ron Kurtz wants something done about the outside drop-off mailboxes at apost office.

“The situation has become ridiculously worse at the Alpharetta post office. Rather than fixing the problem by unloading the outside drop boxes more than once a day, they have taped off the boxes so people cannot deposit mail in them,” Kurtz wrote.

We heard back quickly from the post office.

“Postal Inspectors are investigating vandalism of the collection boxes located at the Alpharetta Post Office on Old Milton Parkway. We want to advise customers that if a collection box appears to be full to please drop off your mail inside of the local post office. If anyone believes their mail has been stolen, you can report it to the Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455,” said Postal Inspector Public Information Officer Kemie Green.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Postal Inspector Public Information Officer Kemie Green, KLGreen@uspis.gov

About the Author

John Thompson
Federal judge rules PSC election 'unlawfully dilutes' Black voting power
