Take to Task

Days on the list: 5

Who got it fixed: Roswell’s Transportation Department, transportationadmins@roswellgov.com

Issue: Alpharetta (Fulton)

Ron Kurtz wants something done about the outside drop-off mailboxes at apost office.

“The situation has become ridiculously worse at the Alpharetta post office. Rather than fixing the problem by unloading the outside drop boxes more than once a day, they have taped off the boxes so people cannot deposit mail in them,” Kurtz wrote.

We heard back quickly from the post office.

“Postal Inspectors are investigating vandalism of the collection boxes located at the Alpharetta Post Office on Old Milton Parkway. We want to advise customers that if a collection box appears to be full to please drop off your mail inside of the local post office. If anyone believes their mail has been stolen, you can report it to the Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455,” said Postal Inspector Public Information Officer Kemie Green.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Postal Inspector Public Information Officer Kemie Green, KLGreen@uspis.gov