Take to Task

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)
Tom Jagor wants to know the status of a paving project.
“Could you tell me what’s up with the paving project on GA 400 between I-85 and I-285? Work stopped almost a year ago yet ‘construction ahead,’ ‘uneven pavement,’ etc. signs remain. Lane striping has not been completed. Finally, any location where new asphalt meets a concrete overpass at an angle, old asphalt remains,” Jagor said.
Ga. 400 constantly lands on our list of things to do, from paving to speeding drivers trying to get to work.
We sent Jagor’s concern about the issue to the DOT to check on the status.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s looking into it: Natalie Dale, Georgia Department Transportation, ndale@dot.ga.gov
Item: Atlanta (DeKalb)
Continuing on some items that remain unresolved.
In July, Monica Beshara wrote us about some troublesome traffic signals along the Clifton Road corridor.
“I am wondering if someone can help fix the timing with the traffic lights on Clifton Road. Particularly the lights at CDC Parkway where, at night, there is no traffic coming in or out, but the light stays green for an eternity, keeping through traffic stopped on Clifton,” she wrote.
She added the same thing happens at Gatewood Road and Clifton.
“It’s a construction site that gets a green light where people get old waiting for the light to change!”
Beshara said there is no pedestrian traffic, and both of these crossroads are construction sites.
“There is no reason for people to have to sit with their cars idling and their hair graying, waiting for these meaningless lights to change,” she added.
We hope a friendly nudge to officials will result in an update.
Days on the list: 342
Who’s getting it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov