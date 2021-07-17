Take to Task

Layden said it wasn’t always this way.

“As recently as May 2016, there was a sign that showed the right lane ending. It wasn’t much, but it was something. Pre-pandemic, traffic congestion kept vehicles moving slowly enough that drivers worked out the surprising merge. During the pandemic, though vehicles were going fast, there wasn’t that many of them. Now, traffic has increased markedly, speeds have stayed up, and I’ve seen some close calls, especially when a tractor-trailer is involved,” she added.

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

Ernest W. Wright, Jr. is frustrated dealing with the city of Atlanta.

“In December 2020, I submitted a request for a traffic study through the ATL311, asking for the addition of speed humps on Linkwood Road where I live, to eliminate what appears to me to be a ‘zero to 60 mph test track along the street,” he wrote.

He said throughout the day and night, cars and trucks speed by.

“On May 12, 2021, I made a follow-up call to ATL311 and was not given an update on the status of my request, and was told that my request was still open. The estimated response time was 66 days from December 15, 2020,” he added.

