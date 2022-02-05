Take to Task

Days on the list: 38

Who’s looking into it: Henry County Public Information Officer Melissa Robinson, mrobinson@co.henry.ga.us

Update: Atlanta (Fulton)

At the end of last year, Fred Sheats wrote us about a flooding problem.

The issue is at North Broadland and Broadland Road, and Sheats believes the city is partially at fault.

“The city accelerated the rate that stormwater flowed into this tributary of Nancy Creek without taking into account the downstream consequences. Contributing factors include the city permitting approximately 50 new/larger homes upstream from Hillside Drive, and the city not enforcing tree clearing along the creek bed,” Sheats wrote.

Additionally, Sheats said the city approved impervious surfaces for roads/roofs, approximately 700,000 feet in total, that overwhelm the drain field during brief but severe rainstorms.

We heard back from the city.

“We are currently completing the hydraulic analysis for the location per our discussion during the site visit. We are still targeting to have preliminary results by early March. We will check with the team regarding the status of investigating and addressing the sinkhole,” said Mikita Browning, department of watershed management commissioner.

Days on the list: 29

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr., 404-330-6240, AWiggins@atlantaga.gov