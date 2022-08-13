ajc logo
Take to Task

Bert Vogelbacher wants this storm drain repaired.

Bert Vogelbacher wants this storm drain repaired.

Local
By John Thompson, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

In June, we told you about Richard Mitchell’s issue with a crumbling street.

“I live on West Sussex Rd NE in Morningside-Lenox Park. The street section between Plymouth Road and East Rock Springs has never been paved with asphalt. Instead, it is concrete and is crumbling and collapsing,” Mitchell wrote.

He said one major hole is a hazard to cars and bikes and is right next to Sunken Garden Park, where many kids and parents are crossing the street to get to the park.

“I have notified ATL 311 a couple of times. Both times I got an email saying a case was opened and in less than a minute that the case had been closed. Nothing was done.”

We heard back from the city that they were still investigating the problem.

Days on the list: 39

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta Public and Media Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov.

Item: Marietta (Cobb)

Bert Vogelbacher has a problem with a storm drain cap in Cobb County.

“A truck ran over this storm drain cap and destroyed it. I reported this damage to the Marietta Public Works in January, but it has still not been repaired. This corner is a school bus stop for a grade school student. For safety reasons, this should be fixed. The location is at 2571 Raintree Way in Marietta,” he wrote.

We sent the issue to the Cobb County DOT, who said they would send out a supervisor to examine the issue.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Communications Director Ross Cavitt, Ross.Cavitt@cobbcounty.org

About the Author

John Thompson
