Take to Task

We heard back from the city that they were still investigating the problem.

Days on the list: 39

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta Public and Media Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov.

Item: Marietta (Cobb)

Bert Vogelbacher has a problem with a storm drain cap in Cobb County.

“A truck ran over this storm drain cap and destroyed it. I reported this damage to the Marietta Public Works in January, but it has still not been repaired. This corner is a school bus stop for a grade school student. For safety reasons, this should be fixed. The location is at 2571 Raintree Way in Marietta,” he wrote.

We sent the issue to the Cobb County DOT, who said they would send out a supervisor to examine the issue.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Communications Director Ross Cavitt, Ross.Cavitt@cobbcounty.org