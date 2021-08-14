Take to Task

We sent the issue to the DOT and will keep you updated.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov

Issue: Stone Mountain (DeKalb)

Ray Rosenberg has an issue with potholes. He said the situation is terrible on Silverhill Road in Stone Mountain.

“As you cross the speedbump you drop forcibly into these holes and feels as if you’ve hit the frame of the vehicle, even though you’ve slowed almost to a stop to cross the speedbump,” he wrote.

We sent the issue to the city and will let you know when it is fixed.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Stone Mountain Public Works Department, public works@stonemountaincity.org

Update: Atlanta (Fulton)

Earlier this month, we told about Alan Kendall’s issue with a water leak on Northside Parkway. This week, we received an update on the leak from another resident.

“That leak on Northside Parkway has been going on for more than two years. They come out, dig, stand around and it still leaks. It’s very dangerous when it freezes,” wrote Nancy Brown.

We sent another nudge to the city to try to get it fixed before cold weather arrives.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta Department of Transportation Commissioner Josh Rowan, ATLDOT@atlantaga.gov