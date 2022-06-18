ajc logo
Take to Task

DOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said the department is working to fix this loose grate.

By John Thompson, For the AJC
43 minutes ago

Update: Atlanta (Fulton)

We told you about a reader’s concern about a loose grate on Peachtree Road in May.

“Across from 2544 Peachtree Road NW and 2520 Peachtree Road there is a loose grate on the east side of the road. It is very dangerous as it flies up in the air about nine inches every time a car drives over it. It also makes a very loud noise as it comes down. The grate is rectangular, about five feet long and sits very loosely on the road against the curb. We have contacted the city about this danger and noise nuisance several times and nothing has been done. All other grates up and down the road are secured down and do not move,” the reader wrote.

We contacted Atlanta city officials and learned that the grate is the responsibility of the Department of Transportation.

We heard back from the DOT.

“We currently have a maintenance order to repair this issue. I am working with the district to be able to provide a timeline for this repair,” said DOT spokesman Natalie Dale.

Days on the list: 21

Who’s getting it fixed: DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov

Fixed: Decatur (DeKalb)

Last week, we told you about Brian DiNapoli’s issue with a broken power pole.

“I live at Dumont Place townhomes off North Druid Hills Road. The main power pole in front of our townhome community needs to be replaced. This is an accident waiting to happen. As you know, North Druid Hills Road is one of the busiest roads in Atlanta,” DiNapoli said.

We sent the item to Georgia Power and received an immediate response.

The utility went out to the broken pole and discovered several other utilities still had their antennas on the pole. Georgia Power said the other antennas had been removed this week and the pole replaced.

Days on the list: 5

Who got it fixed: Georgia Power Media Relations Representative John Kraft, JBKRAFT@southernco.com

John Thompson
