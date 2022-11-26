Take to Task

ajc logo
By John Thompson, For the AJC
47 minutes ago

Fixed: Atlanta (Fulton)

In July, we told you about Craig Collins’s issue with rough streets in the city. Collins wanted the city to check out rough roads in the Reynoldstown neighborhood. He sent a picture of Holtzclaw Street and Fulton Terrace to illustrate the condition of the roads.

We learned last week that the rough-riding road was fixed and good to go for smoother traffic in a busy part of the city.

Days on the list: 136

Who got it fixed: Atlanta DOT Public Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov

Update: Atlanta (Fulton)

As the holiday season began, we got an answer to a long-standing problem in the city.

We told you about a reader’s problem with a city sidewalk in April that posed a hazard to drivers and pedestrians.

He told us about a hazardous sidewalk and broken pedestrian walk signs at the corner of Northside Drive and Marietta Street.

“This corner is a heavily used pedestrian traffic area, due to its location near Georgia Tech, and numerous apartments in the area, including student housing. These conditions have existed for at least four years, as a likely result of fiber optic cable contractors that do not return the city of Atlanta’s infrastructure to its original condition. I hope you can help get this repaired,” the reader wrote.

We heard last week the city expects repairs to be done by Dec. 23

Days on the list: 214

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta DOT Public Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov

About the Author

John Thompson
