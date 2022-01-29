Take to Task

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Georgia Power Media Relations Department, gapower.com

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

Douglas Sabo is tired of flooding issues on a major highway.

“Once again lanes on both north and south bound Ga. 400 are closed due to flooding because of a stopped up drain. In the six years I’ve lived here, virtually every time we get a reasonable amount of rain this area floods and creates a safety issue until the Department of Transportation or the Georgia State Patrol gets on scene to shutdown the lanes that are flooded,” Sabo wrote.

Sabo said he’s not sure if it’s a design issue, an issue with the drainage system or a lack of maintenance by DOT.

We sent the issue to DOT and will let you know when it is addressed.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov