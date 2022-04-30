Take to Task

We sent the issue to the DOT and will keep you updated.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov

Item: Marietta (Cobb)

Christine Stasko has a problem with an intersection in Cobb County.

“I hope you can point me in the right direction to register this issue. I live in Cobb County and would love to see a permanent solution to a long-standing traffic issue at the intersection of Terrell Mill Road and Cobb Parkway,” Stasko wrote.

She said motorists going west on Terrell Mill Road into Cobb Parkway and are faced with a choice of the farthest right lane turning onto Cobb Parkway north or using the two left lanes to cross the intersection to go south on Cobb Parkway.

“My issue is with the yellow median space to the left of those lanes that impatient and selfish drivers use as a third left-turning lane. This is an accident waiting to happen. In fact, I have actually seen accidents because of this, which then turns both northbound and southbound Cobb Parkway into a nightmare,” she wrote.

Often, Stasko said, motorists from the yellow-banded lane block the intersection as they try to weave into the left-most turning lane. This also causes back-ups on Cobb Parkway North and Terrell Mill Road.

“I believe that if Cobb DOT would erect some kind of barrier at the very end of the yellow lane, traffic at the intersection would flow more efficiently and be less prone to accidents,” she said.

