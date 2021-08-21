Take to Task

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr., 404-330-6240, AWiggins@atlantaga.gov

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

Tina Massmann has an issue with a backed-up drain in the city.

“I was hoping you and your team could help us deal with the city of Atlanta. There is a sanitary sewer/storm drain in our backyard, of the new home we purchased one month ago,” Massmann wrote.

She said the sewer in the back yard overflowed and flooded the home’s finished lower level with raw sewage about 18 months ago.

“The city of Atlanta accepted responsibility, and paid for mitigation of the lower level, specifically, removing the first four feet of sheetrock, and performing mold remediation. No additional remediation or refinishing of the damaged living areas has been completed since,” Massmann said.

Because of the problem, Massmann said there is a threat of flooding, a smell of raw sewage, and the danger of children and pets being swept into an open pipe.

Massmann said she has tried to get the problem solved.

“The city of Atlanta is not willing to provide any assistance whatsoever. We spoke to Cloresea Wesson at the Atlanta Watershed Department and the only response we are receiving is that ‘the city has plans to install more pipes’, but that’s it. No timeline, or any further information is being provided,” Massmann added.

We sent the information to the city and will let you know when the issue is fixed.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Commissioner Mikita Browning, Department of Watershed Management, dwmmediainquiries@atlantaga.gov.