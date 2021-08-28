Take to Task

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr., 404-330-6240, AWiggins@atlantaga.gov

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

In May, we told you about a reader’s concerns over a utility hole cover.

“This is located at Angier and Parkway (northeast corner) near the new Empire development in the Old Fourth Ward. It has sunken much more since this was taken and is dangerous,” wrote Catherine Chase.

We sent the issue back to the city and will let you know when it is fixed.

Days on the list: 92

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr., 404-330-6240, AWiggins@atlantaga.gov

Item: Stone Mountain (DeKalb)

Earlier this month, we told you about another pothole issue.

“As you cross the speedbump you drop forcibly into these holes and feels as if you’ve hit the frame of the vehicle, even though you’ve slowed almost to a stop to cross the speedbump,” Ray Rosenberg said.

Stone Mountain officials alerted us Dekalb County covers the area, so we sent the item to them.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s getting it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov