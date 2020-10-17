Take to Task

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov.

Item: Jonesboro (Clayton)

Dan Greenway recently sent us one of the more unusual issues we have encountered in 10 years.

“This guy doesn’t care about air quality and burns all the time l have contacted 911 as have my neighbors. We are in the city limits,” Greenway said.

According to the Georgia EPD, the open burning ban runs from May 1 through Sept. 30.

“The ban prohibits citizens and businesses from burning yard and land-clearing debris during the summer ozone season, which runs from May 1 through September 30. This is in addition to the rule that prohibits the burning of household garbage. Burning household garbage is never allowed anywhere in Georgia,” said the EPD.

We sent the issue to Jonesboro and heard back that they were looking into it.

Days on the list: 21

Who’s getting it fixed: City Manager Ricky Clark Jr., rclark@jonesboroga.com