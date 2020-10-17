Take to Task

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)
Deborah Goot enjoys reading What’s Not Working Around Metro Atlanta column in the AJC and appreciates our efforts and successes.
“I live at Regents Park, a small condo complex at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Terrace (light between Peachtree Battle and Lindbergh). For months, there has been a barrel and a wooden plank across a missing sidewalk section in front of our complex.
"There are several people in the apartment complex next door (2460 Peachtree Rd) who are either in wheelchairs or on walkers who travel over that particular sidewalk daily. Shepherd Center is only one-half mile or so south of us. I have seen people trip as they try to dodge the barrel and traffic. It’s a dangerous hazard that needs to be addressed,” she wrote.
Goot added that any help we can give would be most appreciated.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov.
Item: Jonesboro (Clayton)
Dan Greenway recently sent us one of the more unusual issues we have encountered in 10 years.
“This guy doesn’t care about air quality and burns all the time l have contacted 911 as have my neighbors. We are in the city limits,” Greenway said.
According to the Georgia EPD, the open burning ban runs from May 1 through Sept. 30.
“The ban prohibits citizens and businesses from burning yard and land-clearing debris during the summer ozone season, which runs from May 1 through September 30. This is in addition to the rule that prohibits the burning of household garbage. Burning household garbage is never allowed anywhere in Georgia,” said the EPD.
We sent the issue to Jonesboro and heard back that they were looking into it.
Days on the list: 21
Who’s getting it fixed: City Manager Ricky Clark Jr., rclark@jonesboroga.com