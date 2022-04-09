Sushi Nami Suwanee earns failing score

Sushi Nami in Suwanee had multiple food code violations during a recent routine inspection, resulting in a failing score of 39/U.
Fish was listed under misleading names on the menu, the inspector said. For example, sea bream was sold as red snapper and white trevally as striped jack fish.
The restaurant was not keeping tags for the raw unshucked mussels it sells. An employee said he just threw them away and pulled one tag from the trash during the inspection. The tags are to be kept and dates recorded for 90 days.
Raw animal foods were not separated in storage. For example, raw shrimp was above ready-to-eat sushi fish and gyoza, and raw fish touched opened packages of ready-to-eat canned crab.
Cooked lobster was discarded because it didn’t cool within the required time to prevent contamination.
Hand sinks throughout the kitchen were misused. Many were inaccessible, while some had no soap or paper towels. In addition, the meat prep sink was used to prep rice, exposing the food to contamination.
The ice machine had a mold-like substance inside, a repeat violation.
Sushi Nami, 4369 Suwanee Dam Road, will be re-inspected.
About the Author