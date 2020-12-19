Sunshine on a Ranney Day Expands

Sunny & Ranney was part of this year’s business plan and the announcement coincided when the pandemic hit.

“How do you pursue a retail store when there’s a pandemic and everything is shutting down and businesses are going out of business? We have always relied on our faith and have a lot of really good people behind us,” Holly said.

Sixty companies committed to the couple, renovating a roughly 10,000-square-foot auto shop.

“Randall-Paulson Architects, Swinerton Builders and Five Points Electrical were huge players in pulling this off,” Ranney said.

The store sells designer furniture, lighting, textiles and home decor, and has a backroom of items ticketed at yard sale prices.

“There are tons of people coming into the store who have never heard of Sunshine on a Ranney Day,” she said. “They are just coming into shop, but now they learn about the charity too.”

Ranney said they will take in furniture and décor from consumers as long as it is in really good condition – even down to things like picture frames, vases, toss pillows.

“If you are wanting to redecorate or are moving, think of us because everything we sell goes into Sunshine on a Ranney Day,” Holly added.

Outside of the store concept, they have designed it with a place for the community in mind such as different events – fundraisers, networking.

“Our goal is to have an event each month,” she noted. In January, a wine tasting is scheduled and in February a cornhole tournament.

Address: 109B Oak St., Roswell (678) 888-5140. One block from downtown. Hours: Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

https://www.sunnyandranney.com

