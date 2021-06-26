Students take to street to raise funds

Though COVID quashed the 2020 event, a bigger gathering took place in May with about 140 participants, including students from St. Pius X Catholic High School, Cristo Rey Jesuit High and St. Thomas More. For the first time, the walk was a fundraiser, collecting about $2,000 for area refugee organizations the group has partnered with or supported.

Moira Ujda was among the Marist students who made the trek this year. She joined the club in 10th grade.

“I joined because I liked the action-based model,” said Ujda. “It was a way to share the journey with immigrants worldwide and to do something about the news I was reading. Its purpose was also closely rooted to my faith’s social teaching and interest in social justice. It put my faith into action.”

Along the 6-mile route to Clarkston, the walkers stopped to hear refugee stories and share their experiences.

“It was a really powerful day with the different groups sharing and hearing those experiences,” said Naro. “It was so overwhelmingly positive. And it also made me feel like my job has been worthwhile.”

