Students set can drive record

“This is our one big opportunity to reach out together as a school,” she said. “Giving to the Salvation Army is a good match to touch the counties where our students are.”

The drive was a meaningful way for senior Bridget Mauldin to connect with her classmates while supporting others in need.

“This year, we also got to reach out to family and friends for sponsorships, which allowed us to spread more awareness about food insecurity in our own communities,” she said.

Senior Karys Delaney reflected those sentiments.

“I love Can-A-Thon; it’s an amazing opportunity for everyone in the GAC community to come together and serve,” she said. “It brings me joy and fulfillment to give to others, especially during the holiday season.”

Who’s doing good? Each week, we write about a deserving individual, charity events such as fun-runs, volunteer projects and other community gatherings that benefit a good cause. To suggest an event or person for us to cover, contact us at ajc.doinggood@gmail.com.