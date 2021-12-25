Students set can drive record

The Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross has supported the annual 11Alive Can-A-Thon drive for as long as most of the staff can remember. They approximate that it started in 2012, when about 5,000 non-perishable food items were loaded into two buses and delivered to the Salvation Army.
This year’s effort in early December marked a milestone as 1,650 students collected 34,000 items that filled four trucks. The record-breaking drive required the muscle of sports team members, along with participants of student ministry classes, to first load and later unload the cans at the Salvation Army center in Lawrenceville. The school’s concert choir provided moral support with spirited Christmas music.
For the last few years, the drive has been led by students in the infant through 12th grade classes who stage age-appropriate competitions. During the three-week donation period, the events spurred friendly contests that have helped expand the program each year.
“The Can-A-Thon success is fueled by the energy of each or our pre-K to 12th grade students,” said GAC President Scott Harsh. “Across grade levels, student leaders engage the ‘why’ each donation matters, which makes this more than just a can drive. It helps all ages better understand food insecurity in our communities and our ability to help.”
The can drive is just one of various outreach programs different clubs and organizations conduct throughout the year. But it stands out as the one that impacts all 14 communities represented across the student body, said GAC Community Relations Director Margie Asef.
“This is our one big opportunity to reach out together as a school,” she said. “Giving to the Salvation Army is a good match to touch the counties where our students are.”
The drive was a meaningful way for senior Bridget Mauldin to connect with her classmates while supporting others in need.
“This year, we also got to reach out to family and friends for sponsorships, which allowed us to spread more awareness about food insecurity in our own communities,” she said.
Senior Karys Delaney reflected those sentiments.
“I love Can-A-Thon; it’s an amazing opportunity for everyone in the GAC community to come together and serve,” she said. “It brings me joy and fulfillment to give to others, especially during the holiday season.”
