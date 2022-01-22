Students perform “reading surgery”

“They had to use the text to answer open-ended questions, and they had to support those answers,” said Maloney. “Then the whole team had to agree, so we saw some collaborating, arguing and debating before giving their final answer.”

The project lasted most of the day, and those who finished ahead of the allotted time were permitted to play a round of the game Operation. Already, the results of the medical adventure have paid off, said Floyd.

“We’ve seen a lot of growth,” she said. “We did it in preparation for the district assessment and combined elements of their day-to-day instruction.”

The results and feedback were so positive that in early December the Lawrenceville school’s reading teachers turned their traditional classrooms into another creative workspace: a Starbooks Cafe.

“We’d done that once pre-pandemic and decided to do it again to introduce chapter books,” said Maloney. “Students made ‘reservations’ and were seated at cafe tables stacked with books based on their interests and reading levels. They read the first chapter of a book, took notes on what they liked, and that gave us an idea of what book to assign to them.”

Surprising students with a change of scenery made the project fun for the teachers as well, said Floyd. “It really was a way to incorporate some fun into the learning.”

Information about Lovin Elementary is online at gcpsk12.org/LovinES.

