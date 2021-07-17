Students in summer program master leadership skills

Fusto and a team of mentors introduce students to local leadership consultants and entrepreneurs who offer advice. This summer, former program participant Sam Shapira returned to share his expertise.

“I was in the program in the summer of 2019, and it introduced me to people from many other places,” he said. “That was great because I hadn’t met many people from outside the U.S.”

During the summer, Shapira wrote a script to explain epilepsy, a condition he has. “My idea was to teach people about seizures so they have a better understanding,” he said. “Then I used that information as the backbone for my Eagle Scout project.”

Being a summer mentor before heading to Oglethorpe University this fall has brought the project full-circle for him.

“I like working with the students one-on-one and doing workshops before their final presentations,” he said. “I was a theater kid at Brandon Hall, so I have a lot of theater tricks they can use in their public speaking.”

Fusto said the school has gotten some buzz about the program that he hopes to expand into areas such as peace and conflict resolution. He’s also working on a leadership master class to be offered during the school term.

“A big part of this is driven by the experiential side of education I’ve seen in my 30 years in the field,” he said. “There are service programs out there, but I don’t think there’s a depth to them, and we can bring a richer experience to kids who have a passion and don’t want to wait until college to explore it.”

Information about Brandon Hall is online at brandonhall.org.

SEND US YOUR STORIES. Each week we look at programs, projects and successful endeavors at area schools, from pre-K to grad school. To suggest a story, contact H.M. Cauley at hm_cauley@yahoo.com or 770-744-3042.