Students fill “Bedtime Boxes” with sleep ideas

“Projects can be any way of giving back to classmates, our school, the community or the environment, and they don’t necessarily involve monetary purchases,” said Espinoza. “But when someone said they got a night light at the dollar store that helped them get to sleep, and now they were going to buy one for a friend, the idea of creating boxes came up.”

Students asked if they could make boxes and fill them with items to encourage good sleeping habits. They suggested stuffing them with a range of objects: blankets, sketchpads, sleep masks, toothbrushes, pajamas, books and fuzzy socks were a few. The items would come with letters students wrote with suggestions on how to use them: Water bottles can be kept nearby to prevent having to get out of bed for a sip; eye masks can block light that might disrupt a snooze; fuzzy socks and blankets can add an extra layer of comfort.

It wasn’t long before the initial goal of four or five boxes was surpassed.

“By the end, we were able to make 14 ‘bedtime boxes’ filled with 10 to 12 items,” said Espinoza. “And we wound up with a variety of containers. I got some baskets from Dollar Tree; someone decorated a shoebox with bedtime themes. There wasn’t one-size-fits-all or on look. They were all unique.”

Espinoza reached out to the school’s guidance counselors and other teachers to identify students who could benefit from the boxes. Several responded quickly that they had students who struggled with sleep. But rather than have the teacher deliver the packages, Espinoza had her students present them.

“It’s made such an impact because they can see the child they’re helping, see the smile on their face,” she said.

Information about Carmel Elementary is online at cherokeek12.net/carmeles.

