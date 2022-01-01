Student-parents get a boost at KSU

“We end each session with, ‘What can we help you with next time?’ ” said Garefino. “One of the top issues: time management. We hear their stress and look at ways to make life more predictable. For instance, if you say to your child, ‘Do X first, then you can do Y,’ it helps focus on what’s important and decreases arguing and stress.”

Similar strategies helped Davis get a grip on a hectic schedule.

“I never took the time to build a schedule until I got into this program, and they gave us easy templates to use,” she said. “I was really able to utilize that. I also learned some good coping strategies for when I get frustrated.”

Connecting with other students who handle child-rearing responsibilities also made a difference, said Davis.

“I felt comfortable and knew I wasn’t alone with some of the things I go through with my son,” she added.

Along with bi-weekly meetings, Garefino and her staff held weekly “booster sessions” and drop-in office hours when participants could address individual questions and concerns. Next semester, she’s adding stand-alone workshops to help students who shy away from committing to an entire term of meetings.

“We want to meet our parent where they’re at,” she said. “If we can increase the wellbeing and health of an entire family by focusing on the parents, that trickles down to the kids. And it helps students stay in college and graduate to higher-paying jobs. Whenever they come, it’s a win-win for them and the kids.”

Information about KSU’s Children and Family programs are online at childrenandfamilyprograms.org.

SEND US YOUR STORIES. Each week we look at programs, projects and successful endeavors at area schools, from pre-K to grad school. To suggest a story, contact H.M. Cauley at hm_cauley@yahoo.com or 770-744-3042.