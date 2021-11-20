Student filmmakers tell a long-forgotten story

“We wanted to bring in the actual place where it happened,” said Jamieson. “We spent time on a boat behind cameras, capturing the general areas around Mobile Bay, Twelvemile Island and the Spanish River.”

The crew also bonded with the community, said Grillo.

“They told us that many productions come in, take what they need and are never heard from again,” she said. “We were so honored to be let into their community and culture, and we took the time to document what we thought would soon be lost as more people move away and children grow up and leave.”

The project came together through the spring term, drawing in about 30 students, faculty and staff members across multiple SCAD campuses. The resulting 25-minute film, “Surviving Clotilda,” had its world premiere in Savannah a few wees ago.

“To do this in 21 weeks was amazing,” said Hyde. “We had students honing their skills in a craft many of them were new to while they were researching and producing. We were building the plane while we were flying. And they made it hit home with the emotion and energy the film brings.”

For Jamieson, learning a lesson of overlooked history was an eye-opener.

“I hadn’t put a lot of thought behind the idea of how many slave ships came to the U.S.,” she said. “The story captured my heart. I want to do what I can to amplify voices and stories that have, in many cases, been intentionally erased from the historical record. To say it was the honor and privilege of a lifetime is an understatement.”

Information about SCAD is online at scad.edu.

SEND US YOUR STORIES. Each week we look at programs, projects and successful endeavors at area schools, from pre-K to grad school. To suggest a story, contact H.M. Cauley at hm_cauley@yahoo.com or 770-744-3042.