Star-C Eviction Relief Fund works to keep families in their homes

The Star-C Eviction Relief Fund was launched in April 2020 to help reduce eviction-related transiency at qualifying affordable housing communities across metro Atlanta. The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been substantial, and Star-C is working to mitigate the damage. Already the fund has paid out more than $1 million in assistance.
“Our goal is to help families stay in their homes,” said Audrea Rease, the executive director of Star-C, a nonprofit sustainable education model with an affordable housing solution. “At our four host properties, Star-C offers wraparound services in partnership with the landlords, who have agreed to keep their rents affordable. This reduces transiency in the local school system, stabilizing families, apartment communities and the community at large.”
The Eviction Relief Fund offers rent assistance to help qualified residents pay their rent and continue to raise their children in their same community and same school. Landlords work with the Eviction Relief Fund to nominate tenants and help them receive support.
“During this time of pandemic, we are helping families remain in their homes and avoid housing disruption and potential homelessness. Having somewhere to live is a basic human need, and we’re glad to help people meet that need,” said Rease.
However, due to an overwhelming demand in tenant rent assistance applications, Star-C’s Eviction Relief Fund has paused applications while it raises more money. Donations will make it possible for it to continue helping the Atlanta community and can be made at gofundme.com/f/star-c-eviction-relief-fund.
“Landlords and tenants are in uncharted territory with the impact of COVID on the economic fabric of our community,” said Rease. “COVID has brutally disrupted our jobs, schools, health and community connectivity.”
Who’s helping?
The Star-C Eviction Relief Fund
Services: The Eviction Relief Fund offers rent assistance to help qualified residents pay their rent and avoid eviction.
How to help: Spread the word. Share the Eviction Relief Fund information with your neighborhood networks, faith-based organizations, nonprofits and anyone else who can help.
Where to donate: Individuals can donate through a GoFundMe campaign at gofundme.com/f/star-c-eviction-relief-fund. It also has a need for donations that are not restricted to COVID-related hardships such as routine job loss or layoff or medical issues.
How to get help: Landlords, nonprofits and social service agencies and tenants can find informational fliers and applications and other paperwork on the website at star-c.org/.
If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.