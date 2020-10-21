Star-C Eviction Relief Fund works to keep families in their homes

“Landlords and tenants are in uncharted territory with the impact of COVID on the economic fabric of our community,” said Rease. “COVID has brutally disrupted our jobs, schools, health and community connectivity.”

Who’s helping?

The Star-C Eviction Relief Fund

Services: The Eviction Relief Fund offers rent assistance to help qualified residents pay their rent and avoid eviction.

How to help: Spread the word. Share the Eviction Relief Fund information with your neighborhood networks, faith-based organizations, nonprofits and anyone else who can help.

Where to donate: Individuals can donate through a GoFundMe campaign at gofundme.com/f/star-c-eviction-relief-fund. It also has a need for donations that are not restricted to COVID-related hardships such as routine job loss or layoff or medical issues.

How to get help: Landlords, nonprofits and social service agencies and tenants can find informational fliers and applications and other paperwork on the website at star-c.org/.

