Stale pizza slices need to go, says health inspector

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
24 minutes ago

Multiple foods, including pizzas sold by the slice, were past their discard dates at a pizzeria in Canton, leading to a failing health score for the restaurant.

Ricotta cheese and sour cream in the reach-in cooler had expired more than a month ago, and ten or more foods sold or used in the restaurant were also past their expiration dates. These included prepackaged sandwiches, eggs, infant formula, shucked oysters and milk.

In addition, there were no written procedures for pizzas being held under time control. The pizzas are sold by the slice and were away from refrigeration longer than the four-hour time limit. They were also discarded.

Pranzarelli Pizza, 3780 Sixes Road, scored 59/U on the recent routine health inspection. The restaurant’s previous score was 71/C, earned in January.

Among other violations, an employee was preparing food without hair restraints, and there were no test strips to measure the sanitizer.

Additionally, the restaurant had no certified food safety manager on staff and must fill that position before the follow-up inspection in early June.

