Stale pizza slices need to go, says health inspector

Ricotta cheese and sour cream in the reach-in cooler had expired more than a month ago, and ten or more foods sold or used in the restaurant were also past their expiration dates. These included prepackaged sandwiches, eggs, infant formula, shucked oysters and milk.

In addition, there were no written procedures for pizzas being held under time control. The pizzas are sold by the slice and were away from refrigeration longer than the four-hour time limit. They were also discarded.