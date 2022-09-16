ajc logo
Southside Theatre Guild opens 50th season

The 50th season of the Southside Theatre Guild in Fairburn will include five shows, beginning with "On Golden Pond" that continues through Sept. 25. (Courtesy of Southside Theatre Guild)

South Fulton County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
20 minutes ago

“On Golden Pond” continues through Sept. 25 as the opening play for the 50th season of the Southside Theatre Guild in Fairburn.

Performances are 8 p.m. Sept. 22-24 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at 20 W. Campbellton St.

Sept. 25 also is the closing date for when season tickets can be purchased for the 2022-23 season at $100 per person for five shows.

Tickets may be bought at bit.ly/3eKriux for “On Golden Pond,” “The 1940′s Radio Hour” (Dec. 8-18), “Charlotte’s Web” (Feb. 23 to March 5), “The Odd Couple by Neil Simon” (April 27 to May 7) and “Into the Woods” (July 20-30).

Auditions for “The 1940′s Radio Hour” will be held from 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the theatre.

STG and “On Golden Pond” are partnering with the Fairburn First Baptist Food Bank, requesting audience members to bring a food bank donation - canned and nonperishable food items.

Tickets are $15 for students, $24 for adults online and $29 for adults at the door.

Box office: 770-969-0956, boxoffice@stgplays.com, bit.ly/3BupDlB.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Zesto on Piedmont to close permanently

