Southside Theatre Guild opens 50th season

Tickets may be bought at bit.ly/3eKriux for “On Golden Pond,” “The 1940′s Radio Hour” (Dec. 8-18), “Charlotte’s Web” (Feb. 23 to March 5), “The Odd Couple by Neil Simon” (April 27 to May 7) and “Into the Woods” (July 20-30).

Auditions for “The 1940′s Radio Hour” will be held from 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the theatre.