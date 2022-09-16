Southside Theatre Guild opens 50th season

“On Golden Pond” continues through Sept. 25 as the opening play for the 50th season of the Southside Theatre Guild in Fairburn.
Performances are 8 p.m. Sept. 22-24 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at 20 W. Campbellton St.
Sept. 25 also is the closing date for when season tickets can be purchased for the 2022-23 season at $100 per person for five shows.
Tickets may be bought at bit.ly/3eKriux for “On Golden Pond,” “The 1940′s Radio Hour” (Dec. 8-18), “Charlotte’s Web” (Feb. 23 to March 5), “The Odd Couple by Neil Simon” (April 27 to May 7) and “Into the Woods” (July 20-30).
Auditions for “The 1940′s Radio Hour” will be held from 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the theatre.
STG and “On Golden Pond” are partnering with the Fairburn First Baptist Food Bank, requesting audience members to bring a food bank donation - canned and nonperishable food items.
Tickets are $15 for students, $24 for adults online and $29 for adults at the door.
Box office: 770-969-0956, boxoffice@stgplays.com, bit.ly/3BupDlB.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com