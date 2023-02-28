BreakingNews
Bernice King, Ashley Bell lead Black ATL investors’ purchase of Utah bank
X
Dark Mode Toggle

South Metro Development Outlook Conference meets March 8

South Fulton County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
27 minutes ago

The Collaborative Firm is hosting the South Metro Development Outlook (SMDO) Conference 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 8.

“South Metro: Transforming for the Future” is the theme of the conference, meeting at the Georgia International Convention Center (GICC), 2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park.

Now the largest conference of its kind in south metropolitan Atlanta, SMDO was established by Michael Hightower, managing partner of The Collaborative Firm, a planning, program management and development company.

Through SMDO for about 20 years, Hightower’s purpose is to convene individuals with a common interest in examining and discussing relevant growth-related issues in South Fulton County.

Today SMDO highlights economic development, planning, infrastructure, transportation and related issues facing Clayton, Coweta, Douglas, Fayette, Henry and South Fulton counties, as well as the city of Atlanta.

Tickets per person are $80 until March 3 or $90 on-site at the GICC on March 8.

More details can be found at facebook.com/SouthMetroDevelopmentOutlook or smdoconference.com/about.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Atlanta homeowners win $12 million in federal lawsuit against Beltline 7h ago

Credit: PALMERHOUSE PROPER

Former Atlanta United star Josef Martinez’s Sandy Springs home on sale for $2.1 million
4h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Quin Snyder Q&A: On Hawks’ personnel, the present and future
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Why creating ‘incredibly insulting’ new Buckhead city would be so complex
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Why creating ‘incredibly insulting’ new Buckhead city would be so complex
7h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Bernice King, Ashley Bell lead Black ATL investors’ purchase of Utah bank
49m ago
The Latest

Credit: Jim Gaines

Council-manager dispute tears at South Fulton
Christian City benefit is Feb. 11 in Fairburn
Fulton program offers mentorship series to teen boys of color
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Supreme Court hearing on student loan forgiveness: What it means for Georgians
It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
Refugees and their advocates see a champion in Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top