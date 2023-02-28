South Metro Development Outlook Conference meets March 8

The Collaborative Firm is hosting the South Metro Development Outlook (SMDO) Conference 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 8.
“South Metro: Transforming for the Future” is the theme of the conference, meeting at the Georgia International Convention Center (GICC), 2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park.
Now the largest conference of its kind in south metropolitan Atlanta, SMDO was established by Michael Hightower, managing partner of The Collaborative Firm, a planning, program management and development company.
Through SMDO for about 20 years, Hightower’s purpose is to convene individuals with a common interest in examining and discussing relevant growth-related issues in South Fulton County.
Today SMDO highlights economic development, planning, infrastructure, transportation and related issues facing Clayton, Coweta, Douglas, Fayette, Henry and South Fulton counties, as well as the city of Atlanta.
Tickets per person are $80 until March 3 or $90 on-site at the GICC on March 8.
More details can be found at facebook.com/SouthMetroDevelopmentOutlook or smdoconference.com/about.
