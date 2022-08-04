Serenbe Farmers Market continues on Saturdays

The Farmers Market at Serenbe Farms is continuing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29.
Shoppers can visit Selborne Green, Serenbe Farms, 9110 Selborne Lane, Chattahoochee Hills.
Local produce, meats and prepared foods are available for purchase.
Serenbe Farms grows certified organic vegetables, herbs and flowers on eight acres.
Receive weekly recipes and other helpful cooking and storage tips.
Learn also about group tours of the farm, Saturday public tours, the apprenticeship program and volunteering.
For up-to-date vendor listings, visit SerenbeFarms.com or facebook.com/SerenbeFarms.
