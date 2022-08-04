BreakingNews
Serenbe Farmers Market continues on Saturdays

Serenbe Farms is holding its Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29 in Chattahoochee Hills.

Serenbe Farms is holding its Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29 in Chattahoochee Hills. (Courtesy of Serenbe Farms)

South Fulton County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
11 minutes ago

The Farmers Market at Serenbe Farms is continuing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29.

Shoppers can visit Selborne Green, Serenbe Farms, 9110 Selborne Lane, Chattahoochee Hills.

Local produce, meats and prepared foods are available for purchase.

Serenbe Farms grows certified organic vegetables, herbs and flowers on eight acres.

Learn also about group tours of the farm, Saturday public tours, the apprenticeship program and volunteering.

For up-to-date vendor listings, visit SerenbeFarms.com or facebook.com/SerenbeFarms.

Carolyn Cunningham
