Piedmont hospitals earn ‘A’s in national hospital safety grade

Eight Piedmont Healthcare hospitals were awarded an ‘A’ in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Piedmont’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care, according to a press release.
Piedmont accounted for one-third of the hospitals in Georgia receiving A grades (eight of 24), the most of any system in Georgia. Piedmont’s anchor of “Quality, Safety, Service” sits at the center of its strategic focus. Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year.
Piedmont hospitals receiving an A grade are:
- Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, the system’s largest hospital has received six A grades in the past seven terms.
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, which received its fourth A grade in the past six terms and was named a Top Teaching Hospital by Leapfrog in 2018.
- Piedmont Columbus Regional-Northside Campus, which, since joining the Piedmont system on March 1, 2018, has received six consecutive A grades.
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital, which received its fifth A in the past eight terms.
- Piedmont Henry Hospital received its second straight A grade.
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, which has received 12 straight A grades.
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital, which has received 13 straight A grades.
- Piedmont Newton Hospital, which has received an A grade in eight of the past 10 terms, including six in a row.
The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.