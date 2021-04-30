ajc logo
X

Piedmont hospitals earn ‘A’s in national hospital safety grade

Eight hospitals in the Piedmont Healthcare system have earned ‘A’s in the Spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.
Eight hospitals in the Piedmont Healthcare system have earned ‘A’s in the Spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

South Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Pamela Miller for the AJC

Eight Piedmont Healthcare hospitals were awarded an ‘A’ in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Piedmont’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care, according to a press release.

Piedmont accounted for one-third of the hospitals in Georgia receiving A grades (eight of 24), the most of any system in Georgia. Piedmont’s anchor of “Quality, Safety, Service” sits at the center of its strategic focus. Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year.

Piedmont hospitals receiving an A grade are:

  • Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, the system’s largest hospital has received six A grades in the past seven terms.
  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, which received its fourth A grade in the past six terms and was named a Top Teaching Hospital by Leapfrog in 2018.
  • Piedmont Columbus Regional-Northside Campus, which, since joining the Piedmont system on March 1, 2018, has received six consecutive A grades.
  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital, which received its fifth A in the past eight terms.
  • Piedmont Henry Hospital received its second straight A grade.
  • Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, which has received 12 straight A grades.
  • Piedmont Newnan Hospital, which has received 13 straight A grades.
  • Piedmont Newton Hospital, which has received an A grade in eight of the past 10 terms, including six in a row.

The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top