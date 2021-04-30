Piedmont hospitals earn ‘A’s in national hospital safety grade

Piedmont accounted for one-third of the hospitals in Georgia receiving A grades (eight of 24), the most of any system in Georgia. Piedmont’s anchor of “Quality, Safety, Service” sits at the center of its strategic focus. Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year.

Piedmont hospitals receiving an A grade are: