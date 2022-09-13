Massive fire destroys South Fulton warehouse that housed oxygen, propane tanks

Combined Shape Caption Crews with the South Fulton Fire and Rescue Department work to put out hot spots after a massive fire in the Atlanta Custom Ironworks warehouse early Tuesday morning. Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Combined Shape Caption Crews with the South Fulton Fire and Rescue Department work to put out hot spots after a massive fire in the Atlanta Custom Ironworks warehouse early Tuesday morning. Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

“Right now the operation is winding up,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the scene. “However, we will still have firefighters here putting copious amounts of water on this fire just to make sure that every nook and cranny, every spot in this fire has been extinguished.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“We will determine cause and origin, in terms of how the fire may have started, where it may have started, if anyone saw anything, what those first reports may have looked like. Any and everything that we can find out about this fire, that investigatory process is going to yield to us,” Jackson said.

That process could take several days due to the instability of the structure, he said.