Massive fire destroys South Fulton warehouse that housed oxygen, propane tanks

South Fulton County
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

A South Fulton warehouse that houses oxygen and propane canisters went up in flames Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Atlanta Custom Ironworks at 110 Selig Drive around 2:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the center of the building, South Fulton fire Lt. Eric Jackson said. No injuries were reported.

In addition to the oxygen and propane tanks, fire crews were told the building contained propane-fueled forklifts and painting materials. Knowing that, a crew of about 40 firefighters, along with help from the Atlanta department, were called in and quickly began an aggressive attack from the outside, Jackson said.

The bulk of the flames was knocked down within an hour, he said.

By 6 a.m., the group of firefighters was down to about half, and they were hitting hot spots inside the building from above with an aerial ladder. Jackson said he expected crews to continue working for the next couple of hours.

“Right now the operation is winding up,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the scene. “However, we will still have firefighters here putting copious amounts of water on this fire just to make sure that every nook and cranny, every spot in this fire has been extinguished.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“We will determine cause and origin, in terms of how the fire may have started, where it may have started, if anyone saw anything, what those first reports may have looked like. Any and everything that we can find out about this fire, that investigatory process is going to yield to us,” Jackson said.

That process could take several days due to the instability of the structure, he said.

