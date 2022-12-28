Job fair for temporary contractors is Jan. 12

The Fulton County Board of Health (FCBOH) is seeking experienced temporary contractors who are interested in serving the community.
Anyone who wants to learn more about these temporary employment opportunities may visit the job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 12.
Hosted by the FCBOH Human Resources team, the job fair will be held at the College Park Regional Health Center, 1920 John Wesley Ave., College Park.
Applicants should bring a professional resume.
Openings include:
- administrative support
- advanced practice nurse
- call center operator
- customer service
- data entry
- dental assistant
- dental hygienist
- dietitian
- health educator
- licensed practical nurse
- logistical support
- nutritionist
- registered nurse
- vaccine scheduler
Apply at surveymonkey.com/r/FCBOH.
Learn more at FultonCountyBOH.com/about/careers or facebook.com/FultonHealth.
