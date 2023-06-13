BreakingNews
10 wounded in Denver mass shooting after Nuggets win and suspect taken into custody, police say
X

Fulton hosts children’s day camps in June, July

Credit: Fulton County

Credit: Fulton County

South Fulton County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
19 minutes ago

Registration is underway for the Summer of 2023 Fulton Fresh Kids Day Camp by Fulton County’s Cooperative Extension for the remainder of June and during July.

Available to rising fourth- to seventh-grade students, the camp features weekly themes.

Children also will have access to a camp shirt, field trips, team activities and a light breakfast, lunch and snacks.

The camp is at Camp Truitt 4-H Center, 4300 Herschel Road, College Park.

Remaining camp dates are June 26-29 (arts and culture), July 10-13 (summer fun) and July 17-20 (GROWL: Your Green Thumb), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays.

Each week costs $100.

For questions or concerns regarding the camp, contact Yvette Davis by email ydavis@uga.edu or call her at 404-613-4920.

View the flyer and register at bit.ly/3C6lvHY.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

AJC IN MIAMI: Trump faces classified documents charges2h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Clyde’s gun bill is key to ending U.S. House logjam
2h ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

Shooting at Piedmont Park injures bystander, rattles residents
12h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

THE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers apply lessons learned to next steps
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

THE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers apply lessons learned to next steps
3h ago

Credit: Source: Hartsfield-Jackson

Hartsfield-Jackson expands programs aimed at future aviation workforce
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Erica Aitken Photography

Food mission gets a barbecue boost
Serenbe will host chamber music events
Woman killed, children injured in crash on busy South Fulton road
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump in federal court Tuesday: How to follow updates from the AJC
11h ago
Braves national following: Celebrating 50 years since TBS debut
AJC Exclusive: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top