Fulton hosts children’s day camps in June, July

Registration is underway for the Summer of 2023 Fulton Fresh Kids Day Camp by Fulton County’s Cooperative Extension for the remainder of June and during July.

Available to rising fourth- to seventh-grade students, the camp features weekly themes.

Children also will have access to a camp shirt, field trips, team activities and a light breakfast, lunch and snacks.

The camp is at Camp Truitt 4-H Center, 4300 Herschel Road, College Park.

Remaining camp dates are June 26-29 (arts and culture), July 10-13 (summer fun) and July 17-20 (GROWL: Your Green Thumb), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays.

Each week costs $100.

For questions or concerns regarding the camp, contact Yvette Davis by email ydavis@uga.edu or call her at 404-613-4920.

View the flyer and register at bit.ly/3C6lvHY.