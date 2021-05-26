Fulton County Youth Commission now accepting applications

The Fulton County Department of Community Development is seeking high school students between 9th and 11th grades to participate in the program for the 2021-22 academic year.

The Fulton County Youth Commission gets tomorrow’s leaders involved today by having its members address the many issues presently facing youth through government mandates, policies and legislation. Youth Commissioners become familiar with how local government resolves youth issues. They suggest solutions for issues facing youth, but most importantly, they help facilitate change.