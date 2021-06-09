Fulton County names new director of Arts & Culture

Fulton County Manager Dick Anderson recently named David Manuel as the Fulton County Director of Arts & Culture, according to a press release. The position became effective June 9.
Manuel joins Fulton County from neighboring DeKalb County where he served as Arts & Culture Manager. Manuel is a graduate of the Atlanta College of Arts.
“Arts & Culture services are important not only to our community, but also to our economy,” said County Manager Dick Anderson. “Creative industries distinguish Fulton County from many of our peers, and we are excited to bring David to our team to offer creative solutions in this area.”
In his previous role, Manuel was responsible for operation of the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center, community involvement initiatives, and broad public engagement strategies.
Manuel previously spent more than 20 years with the Woodruff Arts Center, where he was responsible for strategic development and operations for the Alliance Theater, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, the High Museum, and the 14th Street Playhouse. In that work he led numerous community partnerships and collaborative campaigns with public and private partners.
At Fulton County, he will be responsible for leading operation of arts centers, oversight of the annual Contracts for Services program with arts nonprofits, and the Public Art Program.
“Arts and Culture bridges gaps in our community, it lifts our spirits and bring us together,” said Manuel. “I look forward to collaborating with Fulton County arts community, which is among the strongest in the region.”
Manuel will report to Dr. Pamela Roshell, Fulton County’s Deputy Chief Operating Officer for Health & Human Services.